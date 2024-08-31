First Personal Financial Services Sells 171 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.08. 953,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,009. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $580.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

