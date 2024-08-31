First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Down 2%

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
