First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.93 and last traded at $91.28. Approximately 5,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.