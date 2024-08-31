First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.93 and last traded at $91.28. Approximately 5,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

