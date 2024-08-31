First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.60

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.60 and last traded at $172.41, with a volume of 4677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.87.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

