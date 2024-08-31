First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Lowered by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,193 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 504.0% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,089. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

