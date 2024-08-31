First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 164,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.