First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,193 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,089. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

