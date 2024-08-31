Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,373,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,586. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $174.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.