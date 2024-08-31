Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.42. 1,064,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,494,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Flywire by 671.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

