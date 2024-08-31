Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. 3,287,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

