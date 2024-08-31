Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 125,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 247,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $95.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

