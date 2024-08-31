Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,962 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.