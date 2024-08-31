Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,545 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,052,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after acquiring an additional 708,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,806,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 394,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

