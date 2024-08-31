Fonville Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 640,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 193,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,699. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.