Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.