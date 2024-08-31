Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Down 0.5%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 11,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Forafric Global Company Profile
Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.