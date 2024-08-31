Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Down 0.5%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 11,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

Featured Stories

