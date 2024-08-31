Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,335,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TMO traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.82. 1,058,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $622.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $577.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.