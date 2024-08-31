Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

