Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 4.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $743,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.87 on Friday, reaching $805.12. The company had a trading volume of 395,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $745.49 and a 200-day moving average of $691.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $807.98.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

