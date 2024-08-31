Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.4% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 183,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,656. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

