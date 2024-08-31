Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $19 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAE

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.