Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.40% of ExlService worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,281. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

