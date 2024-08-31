Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. 33,415,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,304. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

