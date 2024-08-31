Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

