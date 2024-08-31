Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $85.30 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $85,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $819.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,996. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.34. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

