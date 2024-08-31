Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.33% of Agree Realty worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

