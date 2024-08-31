Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157,320 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.17% of Gentex worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Gentex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 91.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

