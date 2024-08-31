Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 30,329 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.