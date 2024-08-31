Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $54,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 98,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $234.84. 2,770,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

