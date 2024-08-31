Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CACI International were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 487.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $4,858,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $488.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $488.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

