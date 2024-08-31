Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,608 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.48% of DuPont de Nemours worth $160,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. 3,534,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,181. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

