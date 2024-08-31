Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 25,160 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $245.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.