Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

