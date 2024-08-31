Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 30,460 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $315.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $318.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

