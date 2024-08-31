Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,304 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 3,970,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.27.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

