Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 7,460 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Up 1.6 %

CR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $162.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

