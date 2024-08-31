Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 94,156 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,156 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $214,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $214.34. 5,861,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.