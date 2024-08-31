Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT opened at $76.71 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

