Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,004 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,399 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:THC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $165.84. 651,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,352. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $166.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

