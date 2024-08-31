Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $314.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,069. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.70 and a 200-day moving average of $296.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

