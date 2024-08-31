Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 183,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. 18,624,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $72.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

