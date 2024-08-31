Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 119,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,752,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

