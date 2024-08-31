Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.46. 8,623,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

