Fortis Group Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

