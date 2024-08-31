Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 23,353 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,934,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XLG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,222. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.