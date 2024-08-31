Forum Financial Management LP Buys 227 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

