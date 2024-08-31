Forum Financial Management LP Buys 78 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,397 shares of company stock worth $20,464,944. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $268.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.