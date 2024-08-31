Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.