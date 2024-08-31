Forum Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $188.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.