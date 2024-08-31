Forum Financial Management LP Has $491,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.